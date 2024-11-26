Henderson (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers.
Henderson is in danger of missing his fourth straight contest Wednesday due to a back strain. If the second-year guard is forced to sit out yet again, Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert should continue to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Out vs. Grizzlies•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Sitting out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Early exit Wednesday•