Henderon (quadricep) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Henderson suffered a left quadricep contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and was ruled out shortly after limping to the bench. If the second-year guard is unable to play Friday, Dalano Banton will likely see an increased role with Anfernee Simons (hand) also deemed questionable.

