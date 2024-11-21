Henderon (quadricep) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Henderson suffered a left quadricep contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and was ruled out shortly after limping to the bench. If the second-year guard is unable to play Friday, Dalano Banton will likely see an increased role with Anfernee Simons (hand) also deemed questionable.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Early exit Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Hands out 10 assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Posts 11 points in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Part of first unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Strong showing off bench Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Shooting woes in win•