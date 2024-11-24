Henderson (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Henderson has missed the last two games due to a back strain that now has his status for Monday's game in question. Delano Banton would serve as backup to Anfernee Simons if Henderson is held out again.
