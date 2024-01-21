Henderson (nasal contusion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portlandreports.
Henderson suffered this injury Friday against the Pacers and was unable to return for the second half. However, it appears to be a day-to-day issue, and there will likely be more clarity on his status following the morning shootaround. In addition to Henderson, Anfernee Simons (illness) is also questionable.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Suffers nasal contusion•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Retreats to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Scores career-best 33 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Score 13 points in woeful showing•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Struggles with shot once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Records double-double in loss•