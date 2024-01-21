Henderson (nasal contusion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portlandreports.

Henderson suffered this injury Friday against the Pacers and was unable to return for the second half. However, it appears to be a day-to-day issue, and there will likely be more clarity on his status following the morning shootaround. In addition to Henderson, Anfernee Simons (illness) is also questionable.