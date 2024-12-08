Henderson (quadriceps) is questionable to play Sunday against the Lakers.
Henderson has missed the Trail Blazers' last four games due to a left quadriceps contusion. Even though the questionable tag is encouraging, it wouldn't be surprising if he's not ready to return. Dalano Banton is expected to continue to see increased playing time off the bench if Henderson is unable to suit up.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Flawless from FT line in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Gets green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Not playing Friday vs. Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Iffy for Friday vs. Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable for Tuesday•