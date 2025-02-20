Henderson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Henderson missed the Trail Blazers' last game before the All-Star break due to an ankle sprain, and it seems the second-year guard has yet to recover completely from the injury. Henderson is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of February.
