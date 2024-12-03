Henderson (quadriceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Henderson has missed his team's last two matchups while tending to a left quad contusion, but he has a chance to return in time for Tuesday's clash. Dalano Blanton would continue to see extended minutes as the backup point guard if Henderson remains sidelined.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Sunday vs. Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Friday vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Season-high minutes count in return•