Henderson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Henderson has been sidelined due to a left quadriceps contusion, and he's in danger of missing his fifth game out of Portland's last six contests Sunday. If Henderson is unable to play, Dalano Banton would see increased minutes in a reserve role behind starting guards Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Friday vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Season-high minutes count in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Getting green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable against Indiana•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Out vs. Grizzlies•