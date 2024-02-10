Henderson (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans.
Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon (illness) missed Thursday's game against Detroit, but now they are both questionable. Portland could need them to soak up a ton of minutes if they get the green light, as Anfernee Simons (ankle) has already been ruled out.
