Henderson is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to a left quad contusion.
Henderson went to the locker room with a trainer with 11:39 left in the second quarter. Portland is already very thin in the backcourt with Malcolm Brogdon (knee) sitting out, so Anfernee Simons could have a lot on his plate the rest of the evening.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Productive off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Suffers nasal contusion•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Retreats to bench•