Henderson (hamstring) will play in Friday's game against Memphis, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The stage is set for the 2023 No. 3 overall pick to finally make his season debut following a long rehab due to a torn left hamstring he sustained this past fall. Given how long Henderson has been sidelined, fantasy managers shouldn't expect his minutes to reach the 20s until he becomes a bit further removed from the injury. His presence is most likely to cut into the playing time of Caleb Love in the Portland backcourt, though Love should at least remain the rotation with Deni Avdija's (back) status for Friday in doubt.