Henderson supplied 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and 11 assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 victory over the Kings.

With Shaedon Sharpe (groin) sidelined, Henderson stepped up with sublime second-unit support. Exemplary play from Malcolm Brogdon has kept Hendersion trapped on the depth chart since his return from injury, but the team still views Henderson as the point guard of the future. He's shown his skills as a ball distributor with two consecutive double-digit assist totals.