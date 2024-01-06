Henderson notched 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 139-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Henderson registered his fourth double-double in Friday's blowout loss. He was the second leading scorer for the Trail Blazers behind Jerami Grant. Henderson re-entered the starting lineup Dec. 28, and in his five games since is averaging 17.6 points on 42.3 percent shooting from three, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 34.6 minutes per game.