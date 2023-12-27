Henderson supplied 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists and one rebound across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 victory over the Kings.

With Shaedon Sharpe (groin) sidelined, Henderson stepped up with sublime second-unit support. Exemplary play from Malcolm Brogdon and the return of Anfernee Simons from a long-term absence has kept Henderson from recapturing the starting role he held earlier this season, but No. 3 overall pick could eventually move back to the top unit if Brogdon is moved ahead of the trade deadline. Henderson may force the issue even if Brogdon isn't traded, as the rookie is beginning to show some modest improvement with averages of 13.0 points and 4.7 assists against 2.5 turnovers in 27.4 minutes over his last 10 outings.