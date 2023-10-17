Henderson posted eight points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and a steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 117-106 loss to the Suns.

Replacing Damian Lillard is a tall order, but that's exactly what's expected of Henderson this season. The first-round pick is only 19 years old and doesn't have the advantage of seasoning at the college level, but he put in time with the G League Ignite and has all the skills to be Portland's long-term answer at the position. Monday's tepid shooting night is a good example of the growing pains he might experience in his rookie campaign. Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Malcolm Brogdon are all in the fold to carry the load in the backcourt, giving Henderson plenty of time to develop.