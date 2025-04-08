Henderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Henderson will miss his sixth consecutive contest while going through the league's concussion protocol. The second-year guard's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Golden State, which is Portland's penultimate game of the season.
