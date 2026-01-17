Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remaining out vs. LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Henderson has yet to make his season debut while he recovers from a torn left hamstring he sustained in September, though he's expected to be re-evaluated soon. The 21-year-old point guard should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Trail Blazers provide an update on his progress.
