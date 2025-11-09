Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remaining out vs. Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Henderson suffered a torn left hamstring in late September and has yet to resume basketball activities. The 21-year-old point guard can be considered doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans until Portland provides another update on his status.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Team option picked up•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Suffers torn hamstring•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Out for final game of season•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Unavailable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remaining out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out for Sunday•