Henderson is on a minutes restriction for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
With the return of Anfernee Simons to the lineup, Henderson could move back to Portland's bench. The rookie guard should play a comparable amount to the 26 minutes he logged against the Knicks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Productive in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Starting against Knicks•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Struggles badly despite win•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Under minutes limit, won't start•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Eight dimes in Monday's start•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Unrestricted Monday•