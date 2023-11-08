Henderson (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings.
Henderson's absence streak will extend to three games while dealing with a right ankle sprain. Malcolm Brogdon will likely remain in the starting lineup during the rookie guard's absence. Henderson will have extra time to recover ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Lakers.
