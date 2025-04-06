Henderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Henderson will miss a fifth straight game for the Trail Blazers due to a concussion. The second-year guard's next opportunity to get back on the floor for Portland will be Wednesday against the Jazz.
