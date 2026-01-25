Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Henderson is still recovering from a torn left hamstring he sustained in September and has yet to make his season debut. He should be considered week-to-week until the Trail Blazers offer an update on his progress.
