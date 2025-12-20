Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.
Henderson sustained a torn left hamstring in September and remains without a timetable for a return. The 21-year-old point guard is still limited to non-contact work and should be considered week-to-week until Portland offers another update on his recovery.
