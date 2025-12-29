Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Remains sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against Dallas.
It appears that Henderson remains limited to non-contact work due to a hamstring tear. The guard carries no clear timetable for a return due to the lack of clarity on his recovery.
