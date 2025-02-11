Henderson will start Monday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The Blazers will be without Jerami Grant (knee), so Henderson will take his place in the lineup and will run the offense. Henderson has made eight starts this season, averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in that span.