Henderson closed Saturday's 128-118 overtime win over Toronto with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes.

Henderson returned after an eight-game absence and showed no ill effects from the thigh injury that sidelined him. The rookie began the season branded as Portland's point guard of the future, and although the season hasn't worked out as planned, it makes sense for for the team to give Henderson every opportunity to prove his worth. A promotion back to the starting lineup could be imminent, but Delano Banton's recent string of successful games may delay that move.