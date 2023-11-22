The Trail Blazers recalled Henderson (ankle) from the Rip City Remix of the G league on Tuesday.

Henderson's stint in the G League was a short one, as the rookie guard likely practiced with the Rip City Remix as he gears up for a return from his ankle injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 1. Henderson won't be available for Portland's next two contests but will have his first chance to suit up in Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee.