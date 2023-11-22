The Trail Blazers recalled Henderson (ankle) from the Rip City Remix of the G league on Tuesday.

Henderson's stint in the G League was a short one, as the rookie guard likely just took part in conditioning work with the Rip City Remix on Tuesday as he gears up for a return from his ankle injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 1. The rookie point guard won't be available for Portland's next two contests but will have his first chance to suit up in Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee. Expect Malcolm Brogdon and Skylar Mays to fill most of the minutes at point guard until Henderson is cleared to play again.