Henderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Henderson is set to miss his fourth consecutive game due to a concussion. In his absence, Dalano Banton has taken on a larger role in the backcourt, which is expected to continue with Henderson still out and Anfernee Simons (forearm) listed as questionable.
