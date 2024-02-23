Henderson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due a left adductor strain, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Henderson was healthy going into the All-Star break, so he must have tweaked his adductor at practice. Unfortunately, he will miss Friday's game, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Hornets. Ashton Hagans and Dalano Banton will have the opportunity for some extended run while Scoot is sidelined.
