Henderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Henderson is currently in concussion protocol and not ready to return for Portland. The Trail Blazers will likely turn to Dalano Banton, Shaedon Sharpe and Ryan Rupert on Sunday to help pick up the slack off the bench in the backcourt in New York.
