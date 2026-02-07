default-cbs-image
Henderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

After missing more than the first half of the regular season due to a torn left hamstring, Henderson made his season debut in Friday's win over Memphis, posting 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes off the bench. However, he'll sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against Philadelphia.

