Henderson (foot) has been ruled out to play against the Pelicans on Saturday, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

The rookie floor general has been struggling with a foot injury and is set to miss a second consecutive game -- quite an issue for Portland since Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness) have been ruled out as well. Henderson's next chance to play will come against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.