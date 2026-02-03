Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Henderson's season debut has to wait at least one more contest. His next chance to return from a torn hamstring comes during Friday's meeting with the Grizzlies. Henderson's absence should allow Caleb Love to maintain streaming appeal for another game.
