Henderson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Henderson will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left quad contusion. Dalano Banton should continue to receive an increased role off the bench with Henderson sidelined. The second-year guard's next opportunity to feature will come Friday against Utah.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Sunday vs. Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Friday vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Late addition to injury report•