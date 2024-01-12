Henderson chipped in 13 points (4-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 139-77 loss to the Thunder.

The Trail Blazers suffered one of the biggest defeats in NBA history, and the entire team struggled on both ends of the court. Even though Henderson's fantasy stat line looks decent on paper, the fact that he needed 21 shots to score 13 points isn't encouraging. Even worse, the rookie is already having a rough season in terms of shooting efficiency. Through 28 appearances (13 starts), the third pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is making 36 percent of his shots and just 29.3 percent of his three-point attempts.