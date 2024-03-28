Henderson ended Wednesday's 120-106 loss to Atlanta with 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Henderson didn't have his best shooting performance Wednesday, and just like the rest of the Trail Blazers offense, he struggled in yet another loss. Henderson has now scored in double figures in eight games in a row and seems to be adjusting better to the pace of the NBA, but he won't go far in fantasy -- especially category-based leagues -- if he continues to shoot under 40 percent from the field. He's making just 39.7 percent of his shots during that eight-game span.