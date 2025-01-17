Henderson amassed 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Clippers.

Henderson finished Thursday's lopsided loss as the Blazers' second-best scorer behind Dalano Banton, who finished with 23 points across 25 minutes off the bench. Henderson has been playing well in recent weeks and has surpassed the 15-point mark in three of his last four appearances. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in January.