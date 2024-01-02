Henderson supplied 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-88 loss to the Suns.

Henderson started alongside Malcolm Brogdon despite the return of Shaedon Sharpe, although it's worth noting that Sharpe had heavy restrictions. Henderson's NBA career got off to a slow start, but he has shown a lot of growth in recent games. In his last four appearances, the rookie averaged 20.3 points, 8.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers.