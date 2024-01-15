Henderson finished Sunday's 127-116 loss to the Suns with 33 points (11-31 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 40 minutes.

Henderson has had a rough start to his NBA career -- at least considering the expectations that carry with being the second overall pick in the draft -- but this was his best outing of the season by a wide margin. This 33-point outing was a season-high mark for the rookie, and Henderson is averaging 16.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in 10 appearances since moving back to the first unit.