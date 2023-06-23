Henderson was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With Brandon Miller going to Charlotte with pick No. 2, drafting Henderson became a no-brainer for Portland. It remains to be seen if the Blazers will move on from Damian Lillard, but either way, Henderson projects to play a massive role early on and has a bright future. He's a natural lead guard in the mold of a young Derrick Rose, using his athleticism and strength to get to the rim at will. Henderson averaged 16.5 points on 43/28/76 shooting with 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.7 minutes in the G League last season, and he's likely to be one of the top rookie fantasy contributors in 2023-24.