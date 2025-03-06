Henderson posted 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 128-118 loss to the Celtics.
Henderson continues to put up modest production, failing to make the most of his time on the floor. In eight games over the past two weeks, Henderson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers, shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 69.6 percent from the line. While his role could increase should the Trail Blazers opt to lean more into their youth, Henderson has a few rungs to climb before he can be considered a positive NBA contributor.
