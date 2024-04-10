Henderson provided 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 loss to New Orleans.

The 15 assists were a career high for the rookie guard, who is having a strong finish to the season. Henderson has started 12 straight games, and over that stretch he's averaged 18.0 points, 7.6 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting a respectable 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. There are still some shooting concerns with the third overall pick in the 2023 Draft, but Henderson appears to be setting himself up to take a big leap forward in 2024-25.