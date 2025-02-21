Henderson (ankle) finished Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes.

Henderson returned to the hardwood after missing the club's final outing before the All-Star break due to a right ankle sprain. The second-year pro saw significant run off the bench during his return, though he struggled from the field in the loss. Henderson continues to serve as a key contributor for Portland off the bench, and he has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest over his last 10 outings (two starts).