Henderson (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The matchup was highly anticipated, as No. 3 pick Henderson was slated to go head-to-head with No. 1 pick Victor Wembenyama. However, after Henderson tweaked his shoulder in Friday's Summer League opener, the Trail Blazers are going to give the point guard some extra time to rest and recover from the injury. Henderson's next chance to play will come Tuesday against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Hornets.