Henderson (quadricep) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Henderson suffered a left quad contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and will now miss his first game of the season. With the second-year guard sidelined, Dalano Banton will serve as the top guard on the second unit, and a spot in the rotation could open up for Rayan Rupert or Kris Murray.
