Henderson will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Magic.
The second-year pro will retreat to the bench after starting in the club's last two outings with Anfernee Simons and Toumani Camara both missing a matchup. Henderson has started in four of the Trail Blazers' last five outings, during which he has averaged 22.4 points, 7.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Will start Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Logs team-high 21 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Scores 16 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Posts career high in loss•