Henderson tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT), six assists and one rebound over 19 minutes Tuesday in a 106-66 exhibition win against New Zealand.

Henderson started at point guard and logged a team-high 19 minutes in the Blazers' first preseason contest of the campaign. The third overall pick in the 2023 draft played under control in his first taste of the NBA spotlight, making half his field-goal attempts and posting six assists to just one turnover, though he also committed four fouls during his limited time on the court. Henderson may defer primary scoring duties to Anfernee Simons -- who put up 14 points Tuesday -- throughout the campaign, but the rookie has the potential to be an impactful offensive player out the gate, especially with Damian Lillard now in Milwaukee.