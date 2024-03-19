Henderson recorded 14 points (4-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to Chicago.

The rookie guard is beginning to show a little consistency. Over six games (three starts) since returning from an adductor strain, Henderson has scored in double digits five times, averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes a contest, although his 34.3 percent shooting from the floor and 18.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc still need a lot of work.