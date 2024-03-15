Henderson will start Thursday's game against the Knicks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Anfernee Simons (knee) is taking the night off, but coach Chauncey Billups expects him back for Saturday's game against the Pelicans. As a starter this season, Henderson holds averages of 13.6 points, 5.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers.
